Netflix on Tuesday dropped the trailer for the upcoming fourth season of “You” starring Penn Badgley.

The clip shows Badgley as Joe Goldberg trying to start a new life in London after vowing to bury the past and be his best self.

However, he develops a new obsession as he makes his way to the road of redemption.

The first part of “You” season 4 will be released on Netflix on February 9, while the second part will drop on March 9.

Aside from Badgley, the fourth season will also feature Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie and Lukas Gage.

Variety has also reported that Amy Leigh Hickman, Tilly Keeper, Ed Speleers, Sean Pertwee, Stephen Hagan, Adam James, Ben Wiggins, Allison Pargeter, Eve Austin, Dario Coates and Ozioma Whenu are joining the cast in the upcoming season.