MANILA – Glaiza de Castro made an appreciation post for her closest friends for throwing her a surprise bridal shower over the weekend.

In an Instagram post, de Castro said she was really caught off guard by the surprise party because she honestly thought she would only view a condominium unit.

“Grabe 'yung pagmamahal na naramdaman ko kagabi kaya maraming salamat sa lahat ng bumubuo ng #HappypeCHAy,” she captioned her post.

De Castro said she was so unsuspecting such that Angelica Panganiban brought her red dress for the occasion.

“Yung red dress na ‘to ay dinala lang ni @iamangelicap para may pamalit ako bilang hindi man lang ako nakapagbihis ng akma sa okasyon, basa pa buhok ko at wala talaga akong ka-ide-ideya sa mga magaganap,” she said.

Among those present at the bridal shower were Panganiban, Maxene Magalona, Kakai Bautista, Isabel Oli, Sheena Halili and many more.

De Castro and David Rainey are set for their second wedding in the Philippines.

They first exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony by a mountain cliff, which was attended only by a very few people, in February last year.

Prior to getting married, the pandemic forced de Castro and Rainey to have a long-distance relationship because of all the travel bans. Rainey and his entire family are based in Ireland.