MANILA – Netizens had a laugh after comedienne and host Melai Cantiveros dropped a hilarious photo of her husband Jason Francisco and singer Moira dela Torre.

On her Instagram page, Cantiveros jokingly posted a snap of Francisco and Dela Torre with her caption alluding to the singer’s estranged husband who is also named Jason.

“Ang pagkikita ni Moira at Jason,” the “Magandang Buhay” teased in her caption.

“Love u Moi sobrang gustu ni Papang ang 'Dito ka Lang' na song mo . Nagpapic narin cya sa wakas sayu. Thanks moi love u,” she added.

The photo earned tons of laughing emojis and “HAHAHA” comments from netizens, with some riding on the joke: “Nagkabalikan na pala sila. Char.”

In May 2022, Dela Torre made headlines after she and Jason Hernandez confirmed their separation via a joint statement. Hernandez also admitted he was unfaithful to his wife.

In her previous guest appearance on "Magandang Buhay," Dela Torre opened up about her breakup with Hernandez, saying she feels like "broken glass."

Meanwhile, Cantiveros and Francisco are enjoying the love their two children, Mela and Stella, are getting from netizens.

The two kids went viral after several clips that show their funny sides – a resemblance that many fans attributed to their mother.

