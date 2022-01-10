Netflix has finally unveiled the teaser trailer for “All of Us Are Dead.”

The South Korean drama follows the story of students trapped in a school amid a zombie virus outbreak.

As shown in the teaser trailer, the zombies spread across classrooms, cafeteria, and the schoolyard, reaching every corner of the school.

Finding themselves completely trapped, Cheong-san and his friends desperately seek rescue but not a single person believes that the zombie outbreak is real.

With no sign of rescue, the students finally realize that they are the only ones who can save themselves.

While fighting the zombies in ways they can, the students’ goal is to find their way out of the school while making sure every single person stays alive.

Directed by Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su, “All of Us Are Dead” stars Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee You-Mi, and Lim Jae-hyeok among others.

It will stream on Netflix on January 28.