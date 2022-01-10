Vice Ganda and Regine Velasquez perform together during ABS-CBN’s ‘Family is Love’ Christmas concert in December 2018. FILE/Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vice Ganda and Ion Perez were among the celebrities known to have donated to ABS-CBN’s benefit concert series for the victims of typhoon Odette, as the fundraiser kicked off on Sunday.

The 10-night “By Request” concert was opened by music icon Regine Velasquez, whose two-hour performance was streamed live by ABS-CBN’s official channels on YouTube, Facebook, and Kumu.

Vice Ganda, a long-time fan of Velasquez who eventually became her close friend and collaborator, tuned in to the show and even requested a song from the hitmaker.

For 10 straight nights, join your favorite Kapamilya performers

in raising funds for the benefit of the victims of Typhoon Odette. #TulongKapamilya#ByRequestBenefitConcert#OperationOdette#AnditoTayoParaSaIsatIsa pic.twitter.com/3FxyEqACZk — ABS-CBN Entertainment (@ABSCBN) January 8, 2022

Obliging the comedy superstar’s “Follow the Sun” request, Velasquez called on Vice Ganda to donate, telling him in jest to give at least P100,000.

A few moments later, host Darla Sauler announced that Vice Ganda, as well as her partner and fellow “It’s Showtime” mainstay Ion Perez, have pledged to donate five times that amount — P500,000.

Visibly surprised, Velasquez thanked Vice Ganda and Perez, and urged viewers to similarly donate any amount they can, saying even the smallest could make a difference.

“By Request” will feature different artists nightly, at 8 p.m., until January 18.

Its proceeds will go the ABS-CBN Foundation’s “Tulong-Tulong sa Pag-ahon” campaign, which has so far raised some P58 million in cash and P9 million in kind, giving aid to over 66,000 families affected by Odette, as of January 9.