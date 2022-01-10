

MANILA -- Screen veteran Sharon Cuneta is now in home isolation, after her husband Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Sunday said he tested positive for COVID-19.

The country's Megastar shared her thoughts to her fans through a social media post on Sunday night.

"I have not been this lonely in years… and right after the new year came in, right after my birthday," Cuneta, who turned 56 last January 6, wrote on her Instagram page.

Cuneta and her children have all tested negative in antigen tests but are still in isolation.

"Last night, I tested negative on my Antigen. Kiko tested positive on his PCR test results. This morning, all of us at home tested negative on Antigen. A couple of days or so to see this morning’s PCR test results -- all of ours. We are all isolating in different parts of our home. I worry for my children. Please pray for us all, including our beloved Yayas… Thanks so much," she wrote.



Cuneta is currently part of ABS-CBN primetime series “FPJ's Ang Probinsyano.”

