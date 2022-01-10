MANILA – Kim Chiu urged her followers to stay inside their homes, especially when there’s really no need for them to go out amid the surge of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Chiu made the appeal on Instagram while also sharing that some of her own friends and loved ones are currently infected by the coronavirus.

“For me, some of my friends, loved ones are infected by #omicron. I hope and pray that this will be the beginning of the end. Keep safe everyone #BawalLumabas bahay muna, pahinga from all the parties and vacation that we had,” she said.

Chiu also reminded those who have any of the COVID-19 symptoms to quickly isolate in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

“If you have any of the symptoms please isolate na kaagad para 'di mahawa 'yung mga kasama nyo sa bahay. More than anything we really have to be responsible. Kaya natin to.”

For Chiu, staying at home this time around could be a good opportunity “to reflect, reset, eat healthy, exercise, drink your vitamins and plan for the rest of the days of 2022.”

The Philippines confirmed a record 28,707 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s total to 2,965,447.

The positivity rate was also at a record high 44 percent, the fifth straight day that the number broke records.