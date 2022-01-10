MANILA -- ABS-CBN's mystery game show "I Can See Your Voice," will return for a new season on weekends beginning this Saturday, January 15, with host Luis Manzano and a fun cast of singvestigators providing clues and entertainment.

For the season's first episode, "Marry Me, Marry You" lead star Janine Gutierrez and her father Ramon Christopher Gutierrez will team up to eliminate the seen-tunados, select the true see-nger, and try to win the P25,000.



On January 16, actresses Vina Morales and Cherrie Pie Picache will try their luck. It will be the first time for Manzano to meet Picache since the actress and his father Edu Manzano announced their relationship.

Comedians Lassy and MC, singer Klarisse de Guzman join Negi and Nikko Natividad as singvestigators and will help celebrity players in determining whether the see-cret songers are see-ngers or seen-tunados in different rounds namely, Lipsync, Two or False, and the third round that will give clues like “Tabi-Tabi Po,” "Song Ka Pa,"and "Message Parlor."

For the new season, viewers can now participate in 'I Can Guess Your Voice' as home singvestigators and win cash prizes. They must correctly guess whether the guest star's chosen see-cret songer is a see-nger or a seen-tunado. They can leave comments or tweet their responses using the show's hashtag on the Facebook page and Twitter account for "I Can See Your Voice."



"I Can See Your Voice" will start airing on January 15 and 16 at 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel and Facebook page, Jeepney TV, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV.