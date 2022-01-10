MANILA – Julia Barretto was obviously surprised when she opened the gift her boyfriend Gerald Anderson gave her for Christmas.

As seen in Marjorie Barretto’s most recent vlog, Anderson gave Barretto a luxury watch.

“This is my first Rolex,” a shocked Barretto said before quickly giving Anderson a hug.

Anderson, for his part, related a funny story when he was buying it.

“Binibili ko iyan tapos [may tumatawag sa akin] .Sabi ko, ‘Sandali!’”

Anderson joined the Barrettos in their Christmas get together.

Since they went public with their relationship in March last year, Barretto and Anderson have been often seen together spending time with the actress’ family.

The actress was also present during the MPBL game of Anderson against the Imus Bandera last month.

Anderson has previously referred to Barretto as "the one," saying that while he hopes to marry her eventually, they intend to achieve a "quota" first when it comes to their showbiz careers.