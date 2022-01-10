Enzo Pineda ready to settle down with Michelle Vito

MANILA – Enzo Pineda has no doubts about his plans to take his relationship with Michelle Vito to the next level in the future.

In a recent interview with Push, the actor said he really sees Vito as someone he would want to spend the rest of his life with.

“To be honest, anytime pwede naman ako. Because I really see Michelle as... alam niyo na. And if we're both ready, why not, 'di ba? Ako, game na game ako. I would love to spend my time with Michelle," he said.

Pineda said he is fortunate to have Vito in his life because they are mutually supportive of each other in all aspects.

"Isa siya talaga sa reason kung bakit ko ginagawa 'yung mga bagay na [ginagawa ko]. And I wouldn't be the person that I am right now if it wasn't for her," he said.

"Para sa akin, totoo 'yung sinasabi na 'You are who you surround yourself with.' So I'm very blessed to have a woman who supports me in any way that she can and who inspires me to become better in all aspects. Become a better son, brother, boyfriend, citizen, actor. So ang laking factor niya sa buhay ko in why I'm doing this. And I guess, nakikita naman natin na things are going to the right direction."

Nonetheless, the actor feels that they should focus more on their careers for now and just take things slow.

"Of course, we wouldn't be in a relationship right now if hindi namin nakikita 'yung future namin together. Definitely, nasa utak ko 'yun. But as of the moment, I think dapat mag-focus muna kami sa careers namin. And Michelle is also busy with a lot of things.”

Pineda and Vito have been together for over a year.