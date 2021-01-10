‘You inspire me,’ Momoland’s Nancy tells Charlie Dizon

K-pop singer Nancy of the girl group Momoland says she’s inspired by her best friend Charlie Dizon, who was recently named Best Actress at the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival. Instagram: @momoland_official / @charliedizon_

MANILA – South Korean singer Nancy McDonie of the girl group Momoland said she is inspired by Filipino actress Charlie Dizon, who was recently named best actress at the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

“I’ve seen your film and I was amazed of every second it. You inspire me, Charlie,” Nancy said in a video message aired over “ASAP” on Sunday.

The K-pop star was referring to the film “Fan Girl,” which starred Dizon, leading to her MMFF win.

“I can’t wait to make more adventures with you,” Nancy told Dizon in the video message.

Nancy earlier congratulated Dizon for her win in an Instagram post.

The girls have known each other for 13 years after training together to become idols in South Korea.

Dizon’s dream of joining the K-pop industry, however, was cut short due to roadblocks related to her visa status.

Nancy made her debut with Momoland—known for hit songs “Bboom Bboom” and “Baam”—in 2016.

On “ASAP,” Dizon also showed her K-pop moves as she danced to Momoland’s “Chiri-Chiri” and “I’m So Hot” with Loisa Andalio. Kim Chiu also danced to the Momoland’s “Tiki Taka.”

RELATED VIDEO: