'Wag babaero please': What Bea Alonzo's mom wants for her daughter

MANILA – Bea Alonzo featured her mom Mary Ann in her most recent vlog entry where they played the “jojowain o totropahin” challenge.

During the game, Alonzo mentioned a series of names and both of them would say if they would rather befriend or date each guy.

Among the names that surfaced are international celebrities such as Leonardo di Caprio, Brad Pitt, Vin Diesel and Tom Cruise.

From the local scene are actors Gabby Concepcion, Piolo Pascual, Aga Muhlach, John Lloyd Cruz, Richard Gutierrez and Fernando Poe.

While it was fun to watch Alonzo and her mom agree and disagree on who they would befriend or date, it was Alonzo’s answer when Dominic Roque’s name came up in the vlog’s last seconds that caught the attention of some netizens.

Alonzo let her mom answer first if she would befriend or date Roque. Right after her mom said that she would date the actor, she quickly chimed in and said: “Jojowain ko din.”

Roque is rumored to be Alonzo’s current flame.

In the same vlog, Alonzo’s mom revealed that the only thing she wishes for her daughter now is to have a good husband and be able to build a family.

“[Pangarap ko sa buhay ang] makita ko kayong dalawa [na magkapatid] na maayos na, pamilyado na. Doon, okay na ako. Yun ang pangarap ko, lalo sayo,” she said.

“[Ang maipapayo ko sayo] sa love, sana natuto ka na. Sa life, alagaan mo ang sarili mo. Alagaan mo ang puso mo anak. Hinay hinay lang, huwag todo,” her mom added.

When asked what she’s looking for in Alonzo’s future husband, the actress’ mom asnwered: “Maging mabait lang, maging totoo at huwag babaero please.”

The mother of Alonzo also revealed that she wants to have four grandkids from Alonzo.