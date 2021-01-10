Roxanne Guinoo credits friendship with Joross Gamboa for seamless work

MANILA – Roxanne Guinoo believes her friendship with Joross Gamboa is what helped them do their work seamlessly as they reunited on screen as each other’s love interest in the upcoming iWantTFC original title “Hoy, I Love You.”

Gamboa and Guinoo were part of the popular tandem known as “JoRox,” which began in the early 2000s after their stint on “Star Circle Quest.”

A real-life couple for two years until their publicized breakup in 2006, “JoRox” eventually managed to become friends again.

They are both now married and with children.

“Yun ang good thing sa amin ni Joross. Naiwan din yung friendship kaya hindi rin naging mahirap sa amin gumawa ng trabaho. Hindi man kami naging super close after [ng breakup], nandoon yung respeto sa isa’t isa and respeto sa kanya-kanyang pamilya na,” Guinoo told Toni Gonzaga in an interview for “I Feel U.”

When asked how their relationship evolved in 16 years, Guinoo said it is certainly more mature now and they are both focused more on their respective families.

“Mula nung nagkaroon kami ng kanya-kanyang pamilya, kapag nagkikita-kita, talagang about mga anak na ang usapan. Mas mature na yung topics. Parang wala naman nang reason para mag-lookback pa sa past. Kapag pinag-uusapan yung past, nakakatawa na lang siya. Yung mga hiritan, fun fun na lang talaga siya. More on pamilya na ang usapin namin lalo na sa set,” she said.

While they are no longer a couple, Guinoo said it makes her and Gamboa happy when people still appreciate their chemistry.

“Natatawa kami kasi kapag may moment moment kami ni Joross sa eksena, kilig na kilig mula kay direk Ted hanggang staff at cameramen. Siguro dahil ka-age bracket namin sila. Somehow feeling namin effective pa din ang JoRox tandem,” she said.

“Hoy, I Love You” is helmed by director Theodore Boborol, who himself is reuniting with “JoRox” after headwriting the youth-oriented series “SCQ Reload” in 2004.

It tackles the story of two single parents who find themselves falling in love again.

“Hoy, I Love You” will start streaming on iWantTFC on January 18.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC