Regine, Ogie sing theme of Joross Gamboa and Roxanne Guinoo's new series

MANILA - Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid sang the theme song of the upcoming iWantTFC original title “Hoy, I Love You.”

The real life couple performed the upbeat track on “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday to promote the new series which will feature the reunion of former lovers and “Star Circle Quest” graduates Joross Gamboa and Roxanne Guinoo.

“Hoy, I Love You” will become available on the ABS-CBN streaming platform starting January 18.

It will follow the tandem, popularly known as “JoRox” in the early 2000s, who will portray as a couple anew.

The two have been filming scenes in Batangas in recent weeks, going by the respective social media updates.

A real-life couple for two years until their publicized breakup in 2006, Gamboa and Guinoo eventually managed to become friends again.

They are now respectively married and with children.

“Hoy, I Love You” is helmed by director Theodore Boborol, who himself is reuniting with “JoRox” after headwriting the youth-oriented series “SCQ Reload” in 2004.