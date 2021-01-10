Nadine Lustre back on 'ASAP' with a fierce performance

MANILA – Nadine Lustre made her “ASAP Natin To” comeback on Sunday to perform one of the songs from her virtual album “Wildest Dreams.”

In a pre-recorded interview before her number, Lustre said making her album was what kept her busy during the quarantine aside from the usual things like looking after her plants and learning how to cook.

Since this would be her first time back on the ABS-CBN variety show in a while, Lustre revealed that she did not come unprepared.

“Nag-gym [ako]. Medyo matagal na din kasi akong hindi naging active so nag-build ako ng stamina. [I also had] vocal lessons and dance training,” she said.

“Gusto ko lang po pasalamatan lahat ng Wildest Dreams. Alam kong medyo wild yung 2020 pero sobrang excited akong mapanood niyo yung performance ko ng White Rabbit. First time ko tong gawin, first time kong i-perform so sana magustuhan niyong lahat,” she added.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Produced under Careless Music, “Wildest Dreams” is a reflection of Lustre’s most personal thoughts, ranging from mental health to her insecurities.

Lustre co-wrote 70 to 80 percent of the songs in the album and she said she is eager to learn more about songwriting, a path she wants to take seriously.

For 2021, the Kapamilya actress is looking to touch on her creative side more.

“I want to make more music and gusto ko ulit mag-paint and mag-sketch kasi medyo matagal kong hindi ginawa yun. [I want do more of] anything creative,” she said.

The January 10 episode of “ASAP Natin To” this year aired on A2Z Channel 11 via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Aside from airing on A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.