'I’m 100% okay': Ellen Adarna opens up about relationship with ex John Lloyd

MANILA – Ellen Adarna opened up about her current relationship with John Lloyd Cruz, and how it has helped them in co-parenting their son Elias.

In an interview with Preview for its January cover, Adarna said things are so much better now for her and Cruz, although they are no longer a couple.

“Because I had so many issues na hindi pa na-resolve, I was projecting it on him,” Adarna said of her previous behavior.

Crediting what she has learned from her meditation training in Bali, Indonesia, Adarna said she feels like she is now “in a very good place.”

“I can say I’m 100% okay. I feel my environment changed. Like his approach to me, my relationship [with him has] changed without asking him to change. So I was just really the problem [laughs]. How I viewed it, my thinking pattern, was the problem,” she said.

Acknowledging Elias’ close relationship with his father, Adarna said: “My son needs him as much as he needs me. I see their relationship and I see how happy my son is when he is around.”

This prompted her to also work on herself.

“Because when I had my issues with JL, [I thought], okay, if I don’t allow my son to see his father, how will I tell him [it’s] because I had animosity towards [his] father? Damay pa yung bata sa mga issues ko,” she said.

Not only does their current dynamic benefit their son, but it has also made it easy for Adarna to make a showbiz comeback after more than two years of staying away from the limelight.

“If Elias will be with his dad, and it’s only five days, hindi siya ngarag, might as well do it, right? So that’s why I said yes,” she said.

“If I get offered a project, and timing din sa schedule that he can be there for my son when I’m working, walang problem,” she added.

Adarna stepped away from showbiz in late 2017, when she started her relationship with Cruz.

