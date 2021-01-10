'Exploring our beautiful country': Liza Soberano goes on beach vacation for her birthday

MANILA – Liza Soberano shared on social media several photos of her family’s beach vacation in Siargao where she celebrated her birthday.

“Exploring our beautiful country, one island at a time,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post before thanking the Department of Tourism for making their trip possible.

In her other post, the actress quoted fashion designer Emilia Wickstead and shared that her idea of paradise is “to escape and sit quietly on the beach.”

The beach getaway marked her first travel in 2021. Aside from her family, Soberano was joined in Siargao by her boyfriend Enrique Gil and his sister.

They celebrated the actress’ 23rd birthday last January 4.

In a separate post, Gil shared a photo of him in an embrace with Soberano captioned with his heartfelt greeting.

“We may be in an island far away but my paradise is always with you. Happy Birthday my love! 23 to infinity,” he wrote.

Gil, 28, has been Soberano’s onscreen partner since 2014.

They celebrated their sixth anniversary as a couple in October 2020.

Gil and Soberano have been on hiatus from showbiz since the cancellation of their primetime series “Make It With You” in June 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They are expected to make their film comeback this year.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC