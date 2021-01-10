Anne Curtis gumawa ng tula para sa birthday ni Erwan Heussaff

Gumawa ng tula ang actress at TV host na si Anne Curtis bilang birthday greeting sa mister niyang si Erwan Heussaff.

Ibinahagi ni Curtis ang tula sa caption ng Instagram post, tampok ang retrato kung saan kasama niya si Heussaff at ang anak nilang si Dahlia Amelie.

Sa tula, sinabi ni Curtis na masaya siyang nakasama si Heussaff nitong nagdaang taon at lagi rin niya itong susuportahan.

Narito ang buong tula:

Another year for you around the sun,

Spending the past year so intimately with you has been quite fun.

Hoping this year that has just begun,

brings all your wishes, dreams & goals one by one.

We will always be here to support you and cheer you on.

You mean the the world to us and we love you very much, Erwan.

"Hope you like my little poem," dagdag pa ng "It's Showtime" host sa caption.

Kinasal noong 2017 sina Heussaff at Curtis sa New Zealand matapos maging magkasintahan sa loob ng 6 na taon.

