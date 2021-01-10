Andi Eigenmann gets ready to welcome third baby

MANILA – Andi Eigenmann has started preparing for the arrival of her third baby.

In her most recent vlog, she and her fiancé Philmar Alipayo already set up a crib and sorted the things that their new baby will use once Eigenmann gives birth.

“In our next two vlogs, we will be sharing our newborn baby must haves kasi minimalist na this time, third time around. Sure na sure na kami sa mga kailangan namin. I am excited to show you guys,” she said.

Eigenmann also showed their last visit to the hospital before they self-isolate until the day she delivers the baby.

“Doing my swab test. It’s a requirement in the hospital para they can be sure I am negative when I go into the hospital. After this, sa bahay na lang kami. Waiting time,” she said.

Moreover, Eigenmann is also excited to share her birth vlog, revealing they actually know when exactly she will deliver her son.

“I am giving birth via cesarean section kaya alam namin kung kailan kami manganganak, kaya alam namin na konti na lang. Nabibilang na ang mga araw namin dito sa siyudad,” she added.

Eigenmann and Alipayo, who just got engaged before Christmas in 2020, have a baby daughter named Lilo. Her first child is nine-year old Ellie, from her former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.

