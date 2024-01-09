MANILA -- Television host Robi Domingo turned to social media to share that his wedding day, January 6, was "bittersweet" for him.

In a post on Instagram, Domigo revealed that he lost his lola on the day of his wedding to Maiqui Pineda.

He also uploaded a photo of him and his lola, and a snap of him and Pineda at her wake.

"January 6 was the happiest day of my life. My heart was filled with immense gratitude -from preps in the morning, to the ceremony, to the reception which lasted until dawn. As I was about to leave the place, my mom was sobbing as she tried to tell me that my Lola passed away that same morning. Apparently, my family didn't tell us so that our focus was our magical day," Domingo shared.

"'Ina', as I fondly called her, took care of me especially when I was a toddler. I loved how she made her ube halaya and leche flan sa llanera. Rest in peace, ina. Please look after us together with ama. Thank you, and we love you," Domingo added.

On the comment section of his post, Domingo added the message: "We wanted to thank a lot of people during the wedding but it has been a rollercoaster ride for us these past few days. Our hearts are happy, but we apologize for the delay. We'll just take a breather from all the happenings."

The couple celebrated their fifth year together last August.

