Ohm Pawat's 1st solo fan meeting postponed

Ohm Pawat. Photo from Ohm Pawat's Instagram account

MANILA — The solo fan meeting of Thai actor Ohm Pawat this January is postponed, Wilbros revealed Tuesday.

In a statement, Wilbros said that ticket holders will be receiving a refund and they may purchase tickets once they announce the new dates for the event.

"Please be informed that Ohm Pawat's 1st fan meeting in Manila will be postponed until further notice," Wilbros said.

"Fans who have purchased tickets will receive a refund from SM Tickets. Fans can repurchase tickets to the new date once we announce the new date and new ticket selling date," they added.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and we thank you for your support to Ohm Pawat. Thank you for understanding."

Ohm was supposed to return to the Philippines as a solo act on January 27, 6 p.m. at the Samsung Hall in SM Aura Premier.

Ohm has been in the boys' love scene with his popular series "He's Coming To Me" together with Singto Prachaya. He is also known for his BL series "Bad Buddy" with Nanon Korapat.

He previously visited the Philippines with Nanon for a fan meeting last January 21, 2023.

"He's Coming To Me" and "Bad Buddy" are both available on iWantTFC.

RELATED VIDEO: