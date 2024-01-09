LOOK: Celebrities who are Black Nazarene devotees

MANILA -- Here's a look at some of local celebrities who are known for their devotion to Black Nazarene. Some of the stars including Coco Martin and Angeline Quinto even professed that they are being guided and protected by their faith.

The lead star of hit action drama "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" attributes his success not only to the people who have supported him, but also to his devotion to the Black Nazarene. Singer-actress Angeline Quinto is another devotee of the Black Nazarene. In a previous interview, she said she will never forget how the Black Nazarene saved her adoptive mom, Sylvia "Mama Bob" Quinto, before she passed away in November 2020. "TV Patrol" anchor Noli de Castro is also a devotee of the Black Nazarene and has joined the Feast of the Black Nazarene for more than 30 years. "Batang Quiapo" actor Mccoy de Leon is another devotee of the Black Nazarene. Comedienne-host Giselle Sanchez is a devotee of Black Nazarene for more than 15 years. In 2016 interview, Sanchez said she recovered from an illness after praying to the Black Nazarene in 2009.

On Tuesday, more than 1 million devotees participated in the annual Black Nazarene procession.