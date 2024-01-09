Kyle Echarri remembers late sister Bella on her birthday

MANILA -- Actor-singer Kyle Echarri paid tribute to his sister Bella, who passed away last year.

On Instagram, Echarri shared throwback photos and reels of him with her sister, who would have turned 13 Monday.

"Happy birthday to my angel. I’ll be honest it’s been hard celebrating any and every occasion without you here. It’s your first bday up there and I can’t believe you’d be 13 today… you always had the biggest dreams and will always be the most talented little girl I’ve ever met in my life. I miss saying goodnight to you and mama every night and I miss seeing you smile and making you laugh," Echarri shared.

"I know you’re happy now Bella and that’s all Manong wants for you. I promise to make you proud always and I promise to take care of mama and papa just like I know you would. Happy birthday again ta. I hope u get all your heart’s desires there in your new home in heaven," he added.

Echarri's sister died in April last year after she was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

