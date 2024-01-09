Kim Chiu thanks close friend Bela Padilla

Actress Kim Chiu turned to social media to share her heartwarming message for her close friend Bela Padilla.

Posting photos of them on Instagram, Chiu thanked Padilla for their wonderful trip abroad. The two were present during the wedding of their friend Angelica Panganiban in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve.

In the caption, Chiu expressed her gratitude to Padilla for just being there for her.

"To my dearest momsy, Bely! My sister from another father, my twin from another mother! Momsy, thank you for making this trip extra memorable! Thank you for just being there for me! Like there, there. No judgment, no questions, no dramas. You just let me be ME. 5 days felt like one month with you! Mejo pagod lang tayo everyday bilang as Tauruean twin we always want to do everything all at once kaya din cguro tayo magkasundo in so many ways and kaya tayo bagsak and tulog na tulog pag uwi. But the next morning, chikahan tayo ng masayang day!" Chiu shared.

Before she ended her post, Chiu stressed that "had the best time ever."

"Lahat ng emotions na avail natin, literally and figuratively!

What a way to end the year!!! Thank you, momsy! I am forever grateful for this kind of friendship! Thank you. Always here for you too moms!!! One call away!" she added.

Panganiban, Chiu and Padilla, who call their group AngBeKi, a combination of the first letters of their names, became close in July 2017.

Just last week, Padilla celebrated her close bond with Chiu as she shared an appreciation post on social media dedicated to the "Linlang" star.

Panganiban also expressed her gratitude to Chiu and Padilla and all those who made her wedding a dream come true. With report from Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News

