Enchong Dee in awe of public support for 'Gomburza'

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Enchong Dee turned to social media to express his gratitude for the overwhelming support that Pinoys are giving their film "Gomburza."

On Instagram, Dee admitted that up to know he is still in "so much awe."

"Still trying to comprehend 'yung pagmamahal ninyo sa @gomburzafilm …Hindi pa sya nag-register sa utak ko. I had the opportunity to work with respectful, dedicated, and hard working team, from pre production til the promo. The entire journey reminded me how much I love my job as an actor. I know that this film will go beyond my life and for that, I’m eternally grateful," Dee shared.

"Ang sarap sa pakiramdam to see people rallying behind a film because of the effect it gave them after watching. So to the people who lined up, organized a block screening, and shared our film to their loved ones… Taos pusong pasasalamat.

"Alam ko malayo pa ang lalakbayin ng @gomburzafilm dahil kuwento nating lahat ito. Basta’t andyan kayo BUHAY ang Pelikulang Pilipino! Mabuhay ang mga Filipino," he wrote.

In a previous interview, Dee said he considers his role in the historical film a milestone in his career.

The 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival entry is about the three Filipino priests who were executed after they were accused of orchestrating a mutiny against Spain in 1872.

The three martyr-priests Padre Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora were played by Dante Rivero, Cedrick Juan, and Dee, respectively.

Dee said it's an honor for him to be a medium in revisiting history through "Gomburza," which was helmed by award-winning filmmaker Pepe Diokno.

