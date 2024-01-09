Coco Martin marks first anniversary of 'Batang Quiapo'

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Coco Martin marked the first anniversary of ABS-CBN's hit action series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

Martin and the "Batang Quiapo" team shared their anniversary greeting on Tuesday in a video uploaded on Instagram.

"Happy Anniversary Batang Quiapo! Mula po sa akin at sa bumubuo ng FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, Maraming Maraming Salamat po sa inyong lahat!" Martin captioned his post.

In his other post, Martin thanked the Black Nazarene for the guidance.

"Unang Anibersayo para sa #FPJsBatangQuiapo. Maraming Maraming Salamat po Mahal na Poong Hesus Nazareno sa iyong gabay sa aming lahat! Happy Anniversary, Batang Quiapo!" the actor shared.

It will be recalled that the first taping day of "Batang Quiapo" was during the Black Nazarene festivity in 2023.

Earlier Tuesday, Martin joined this year's festivity at the Quirino Grandstand where he shared his message to his fellow Black Nazarene devotees.

"Walang Hanggang Pasasalamat sa iyo, Mahal na Poong Hesus Nazareno," Martin wrote in his most recent post.

