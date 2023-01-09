KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad share a sweet moment in the music video for ‘Days.’ Star Pop

MANILA — Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada share affectionate moments in the romantic music video of the latter’s new single, “Days,” released on Monday.

Written and composed by Estrada, “Days” speaks of devotion in a romantic relationship and relishing the “luck” of having someone as a partner.

The music video, produced by ChaptersPH, reflects that theme, with depictions of Estrada and Ilacad, who have been open about their feelings for each other, sharing sweet moments during a road trip.

At one point, the two are seen nearly kissing on the lips — an image teased by record label Star Pop to drum up anticipation for the music video’s premiere.

The kiss did happen, only it landed on Ilacad’s forehead.

Shortly after the video’s release, the breakout tandem became the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines, as “sweethearts” (the KDLex fandom’s name) expressed their “kilig” over the featured scenes.

Ilacad, 22, and Estrada, 20, have been vocal of their love and admiration for each other since their “Pinoy Big Brother” stint in 2021.

They have since become not only music and screen collaborators, but also each other’s real-life confidant and rumored partner. Despite their being openly affectionate, Ilacad and Estrada have yet to confirm being officially a couple.

