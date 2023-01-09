MANILA -- Screen veteran and singer Sharon Cuneta turned to social media to share her love and admiration for actress Julia Montes.

In her most recent Instagram post, Cuneta described Montes as her most loved "anak (child)" in show business.

"Talagang sa dami ng mahal kong mga 'anak' sa showbiz, pinakaminahal at minamahal ko si Julia @montesjulia08 ko! Hanggang ngayon solid na solid ang friendship at pagiging 'mag-ina' namin. Halos araw-araw nagtetextan kami. At napakatotoong tao, napakaganda ng puso ng batang ito," Cuneta wrote.

Cuneta praised Montes anew as she shared the latter's sweet gesture remembering her birthday. Cuneta turned 57 last January 6.

According to Cuneta, Montes sent her lengua that she cooked herself.

"Nung birthday ko tinanong nya ako kung kailan ako sa house lang sabi ko today kasi may event ako last night. Tapos kanina nagpadala sya ng niluto nya mismo na lengua (isa sa favorites ko) at maliit na lechon!" Cuneta said.



"Anak, talagang God sent you to me. You are one of the best gifts He gave to me in 2022 and I will forever be grateful to Him for that! I miss my happy place - our FPJAP set and family… I miss you. Thank you for loving me and always making me happy! I love you very much baby ko." \

Cuneta has been vocal about her fondness of Montes since they started working together in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” ended its seven-year run on television in August last year.

