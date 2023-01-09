Photo from Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram account.

Filipino-American pop star Olivia Rodrigo teased Monday her new music to celebrate the second anniversary of her debut single.

In her Instagram story, Rodrigo thanked her fans for the success of "drivers license" playing a new beat in the background.

Screenshot from Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram story.

"Working on so many new songs I'm excited to show (you). Thank (you) for everything," Rodrigo said in the caption.

In an earlier interview with Billboard, Rodrigo said she has already thought of a title for her next album and some songs.

Rodrigo tackled sorrow and her childhood in her debut album. She wrote the songs mostly with Daniel Nigro under the record label Geffen.

Her first three singles "drivers license," "deja vu," and "good 4 u" were relatable to many fans, who dedicated them to their exes.

