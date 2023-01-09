MANILA – Celebrity couple Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo threw a birthday party for their youngest daughter Luna, who turned 7 on Sunday, January 8.

The party, which was held at an indoor themed-park in Parañaque, was attended by their family, loved ones and close friends.

"Our Lunniebunny requested for her birthday for a staycation and have her party at Dreamplay with her family and friends... and breakfast buffet on her birthday. Oh my love, pls. don’t stop being so malambing, respectful, smart, witty, responsible, and all that you are… I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that you're 7 already!! You will forever be our potpot.. wala kang choice. We love you soo much my sweet sweet bunnylove. Happy happy birthday!" Santos captioned her post.

Santos also shared photos by Cocoon Studio PH taken from Luna's birthday party.

For his part, Agoncillo posted a photo of Luna on Instagram to mark his daughter's special day.

Santos and Agoncillo, who married in 2009, have two other children -- 18-year-old daughter Yohan, and their only son Lucho.

