Actress-host Jolina Magdangal marked the 47th birthday of her husband Mark Escueta in Singapore with their children.

On Instagram, Magdangal shared her sweet birthday message for Escueta as she uploaded snaps of their family.

"Happy happy birthday to the best person that holds the happy memory box in our hearts so dearly. Lagi mo inuuna ang happiness namin bago 'yung sa 'yo. So much love, respect and adoration for you mahal. Happy birthday!" she wrote.

On his Instagram page, Escueta, a member of the OPM band Rivermaya, expressed his gratitude to God for his family.

"Salamat Lord sa lahat, lalo na sa aming masayang pamilya. Salamat sa aking mga magulang at kapatid, sa banda at mga kaibigan na nagmamahal," he wrote.

As seen in Magdangal and Escueta's respective social media posts, they are currently enjoying their first foreign trip in 2023 with their children Pele and Vika.

In a recent episode of "Magandang Buhay," Magdangal shared that aside from having a new baby and investments, she is also hoping to travel more with her family this year.

