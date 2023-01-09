Adam Rich, who as a child actor starred in the American '70s series "Eight Is Enough," died at 54 on Saturday, according Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, as cited in an article by Variety published on Monday.

As of writing, there are still no available details about the actor's passing, although reports state that "law enforcement has not indicated to signs of foul play."

Rich is best known for portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight children on “Eight Is Enough" for five seasons.

In his social media post back in 2021, Adam said he was grateful for being cast in the series.

"I’m grateful for the joy felt while working on 8!… I do hope it may have brought you some joy as well," he shared.

Aside from "Eight Is Enough," Rich also had roles in "Code Red" and "Dungeons & Dragons."

Born on October 12, 1968, Rich debuted as a child actor in the 1976 series “The Six Million Dollar Man.”