BINI, BGYO featured on MTV Asia

Dubbed as the Nation's Girl Group in the Philippines, P-Pop star BINI has gone global with their world-class performances.

This holiday season, the eight-member girl group was featured on MTV Jammin' of MTV Asia when they showcased their skills in singing and dancing on the streets of New York City.

"They welcomed us warmly and we performed our three original songs in three different locations. It was so much fun," Sheena of BINI said.

Meanwhile, fellow P-POP stars BGYO had their share of the spotlight on MTV Jammin' as well, performing their hit songs 'The Baddest' and 'Magnet'.

Fans who follow the Kapamilya groups on social media, as well as new fans who just discovered them in New York, were delighted to see their live performances on the streets of the city.

"It was outstanding. Mind-blowing," P-Pop fan Charles said.

Akira of BGYO shared, "hindi nila kami totally kilala. Na-appreciate nila yung ginagawa namin. Sinesearch na nila kami."

(They didn't totally know us. They appreciate what we are doing. They are already searching for us.)

2023 is shaping up to be another good year for P-Pop on the international stage, and international fans promise to be there for their idols when they come back for a full concert experience.