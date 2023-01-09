Mga larawan mula sa Instagram account ni Dimples Romana.

Pasado ang anak ni Dimples Romana sa commercial pilot license exams sa Australia, balita ng aktres nitong Linggo.

Sa kanyang Instagram post, nagbalik-tanaw ang aktres noong bata pa lang ang kanyang anak.

"She just turned 19 ... @callieahmee here would’ve been 4 or 5 years old only. You can tell by the photos just how shy and reserved she is, but she was always pleasant and happy and smiling though talking was not really something you can really expect from her growing up as a child," ani Romana.

"As a mom, and an ambivert at that, I too love occasional space and silence and at times also enjoy the loud and out there kind of vibe but parenting an introvert taught me plenty and that was patience and ultimately how to listen to her without hearing the words. When she was hungry or if something hurt, she cries in a corner. She never calls my attention only because Ate Cal never wants to bother mommy and often never really wants attention to herself," dagdag pa niya.

"When she wanted something from me she either whispers it to me or she would look at it for a long time until of course eventually I figured out it would be something she’d be interested in doing or trying out. Like arts or sports."

Masaya si Romana na sinunod nito ang gusto ng anak at malayo ang nararating sa buhay.

"When you’re a child of an artista, they almost always assume the children will take after the celebrity parent. And if Callie wanted to be one, we would’ve supported her. But clearly, it is not what she was keen on doing," ani Romana.

"And as with us at home, @papaboyetonline and I believed in giving the children what we feel they need to find their own paths and never be influenced by others as to who they want to become in the future -- even us," dagdag pa niya.

"After years of listening, guiding, supporting, understanding, and giving Capt @callieahmee what we felt would make her happiest and most empowered, she is now living her OWN DREAMS, CREATING her OWN PATH. And thriving and SOARING without having to change anything in her. She is flying high, achieving so much, and STILL, she is that SAME, quiet, shy, reserved, the lighthearted, sweet, and thoughtful introverted child she has always been. I’m happy when you are happy ate."

