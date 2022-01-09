MANILA — P-pop supergroup SB19 was the top trending topic on social media on Sunday after their performance at the Round Festival.

The hashtag #SB19atROUNDFestival was the number 1 topic on Twitter in the Philippines with more than 250,000 tweets as SB19 graced the stage with other groups around Asia.

Screenshot from Twitter Philippines

With the theme, Hello to the New Normal, SB19 started with the song "What?" heads up with their Pinoy pride.

They went slow with "Tilaluha" and "Mapa" and ended their performance with the showstopping "Bazinga" and their first hit "Go Up".

SB19, with members, Pablo, Josh, Justin, Ken, and Stell first rose to fame with their "Go Up" in 2019.

Their song “Bazinga,” meanwhile has retained the top spot in the Twitter-driven Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart, for a fourth week at No. 1.