'PBB' celebrity housemates grace 'ASAP'

Celebrity housemates of the latest “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) edition graced “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday.

It marks their first appearance as a group on the concert variety show after all of them returned to the outside world last week.

They all sang “Kapit Bisig,” which was composed by their fellow housemate Alexa Ilacad.

Among those who took the stage were Ilacad, John Adajar, Albie Casino, Chie Filomeno, Karen Bordador, Benedix Ramos, Shanaia Gomez, Eian Rances, Jordan Andrews, KD Estrada, Brenda Mage, Madam Inutz and Samantha Bernardo.

Anji Salvacion and Alyssa Valdez, the top 2 housemates of their edition, were also there to join them.

After Salvacion and Valdez temporarily left “PBB” house last week, the reality show introduced its newest batch of adult housemates.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.