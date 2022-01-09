Judy Ann, Ryan's daughter Luna turns 6

MANILA - Luna, the youngest daughter of Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo, turned six years old on Saturday.

The celebrity couple took to social media to share cute photos of their little girl taken during what appears to be a simple celebration for her with just their family in attendance.

According to Santos, it was Luna herself who chose the theme for her birthday, the types of food she wants, their outfits and even her cakes and how she wants her piñata.

“Wala na kaming ibang ginawa kundi orderin at bayaran. That’s our 6 year old baby girl… super independent, smart, funny, sweet, loving lunnie bunny,” Santos wrote.

“Happy birthday our dearest potpot.. We love you with all our heart. Mommy and daddy will be with you every single step of the way,” she added.

Santos and Agoncillo, who married in 2009, have two other children - adopted daughter Yohan, and their only son Lucho.

