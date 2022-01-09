MANILA – Gretchen Fullido admitted she tested positive for COVID-19.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday, the resident Star Patroller of TV Patrol said she learned she had COVID-19 when she underwent antigen and RT-PCR tests last January 3.

“I immediately went into isolation & prepared all the essential supplements and medicines that I need to take to strengthen my immune system for the days ahead,” she said.

Among the symptoms Fullido experienced were sore throat, headache, cough, colds, fever, joint pain and fatigue.

Fortunately, on her fifth day of isolation, almost all of her symptoms subsided.

She continued to feel better over the next few days until she finally turned out negative from COVID-19 using an antigen test on Sunday.

Nonetheless, Fullido will be completing the required days of quarantine.

“Even if I no longer have symptoms and I feel ok, completing the DOH 10 day isolation and quarantine protocol is a must. Make sure to get your doctor’s clearance if you can be released and to know if you are fit to work,” she said.

To end her post, Fullido attributed her fast recovery to being fully vaccinated as well as getting her booster shot.

“Please get vaccinated & get a booster shot as soon as you can so we can protect ourselves & others. Let’s be responsible and compassionate to one another. Praying for healing & for everyone’s health and safety,” she said.

“Thank you to friends, family & my doggie babies who have been so encouraging & supportive 🐶

Love you all! Trust that better days are ahead. Thank you, Lord.”

Aside from Fullido, TV Patrol anchor Karen Davila also revealed on Thursday that her family also caught the virus.