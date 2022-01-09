Screenshot from Candy Pangilinan's YouTube channel.

MANILA — Actress-comedienne Candy Pangilinan revealed Friday that she tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID) anew and experienced some symptoms this January.

Pangilinan said the first she caught the virus was last December 2020 but she was asymptomatic.

"It’s really dangerous and it’s really out there and you don’t know when you will get it … ’Yung una ko ho kasing (beses) na nagkaroon, wala po akong symptoms at all, nothing pero ngayon ang dami ko hong nararamdaman," the actress-comedienne said in her vlog.



"Hindi ko akalain na pwede palang two times kang magkaroon," she added.

In her vlog, she shared how she spent Christmas in quarantine last 2020 and some of her takeaways from the situation: "When you get tired, please rest."

“‘Pag napi-feel niyo na ‘yung pagod sa katawan niyo, you really have to rest,” she added.

Pangilinan said that her son, Quentin, and other relatives in the house will undergo a swab test.

She also thanked everyone for their "warmest messages and prayers for healing."

"After reading all your messages... You have all been sending me the warmest messages and prayers for healing. Your sincere live and care heals and strengthen me. Thank you God for all of you."