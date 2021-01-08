SPOTTED: Janine Gutierrez with ABS-CBN executives, Paulo Avelino

Actress Janine Gutierrez. Instagram: @janinegutierrez

MANILA — Amid rumors of her network switch to ABS-CBN, acclaimed actress Janine Gutierrez was spotted Friday at a dinner meeting with executives of the Kapamilya network, as well as “Fan Girl” leading man Paulo Avelino.

The photo of the gathering was posted by Leo Dominguez, manager of both Gutierrez and Avelino.

“Thank you Sir Deo Endrinal for the Congratulatory dinner for Paulo Avelino and Janine Gutierrez,” Dominguez wrote in the caption.

Endrinal is the head of Dreamscape Entertainment, an entertainment production unit of ABS-CBN. Also in the photo are Dreamscape creative manager Rondel Lindayag, and talent handler Rey Lanada.

Dominguez did not specify what the “congratulatory dinner” was celebrating.

In December, Avelino won best actor in the Metro Manila Film Festival for “Fan Girl,” while Gutierrez clinched yet another best actress trophy, most recently from FAMAS, for “Babae at Baril.”

Gutierrez’s meeting with Dreamscape executives and Avelino, a long-time Kapamilya leading mean, came amid reports that the actress is poised to transfer to ABS-CBN from GMA-7.

Neither Gutierrez nor ABS-CBN has confirmed the move.