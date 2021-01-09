LOOK: Jaclyn Jose gushes over daughter Andi’s ‘breathtaking’ engagement shoot

MANILA — Andi Eigenmann’s engagement photoshoot underwater was quite literally breathtaking.

So much that even her mother, Jaclyn Jose, could not help but gush for a second time over just how beautiful they turned out.

This Saturday, two weeks after they were first released, Jose shared an image from the shoot showing her daughter holding hands with her fiancé, surfer Philmar Alipayo, in the ocean.

She called it the “most romantic proposal” ever.

She had earlier described it as fairy tale-like, in an interview after expressing how excited she was that Eigenmann is finally getting married.

Eigenmann first revealed her engagement to Alipayo a few days before Christmas.

She said their actual engagement was “nothing grand, unprompted, simple and oh so sincere.”

Their underwater photoshoot was taken by Pernilla Sjoo.