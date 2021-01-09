Dong Abay to file raps vs 2 for tagging him as 'tambo' guy in Capitol Hill siege

From Dong Abay's Facebook page and Saul Loeb, Agence France-Presse

MANILA— Pinoy rock icon Dong Abay said Saturday he would file cyber libel charges against 2 people for tagging him as the masked man holding a "walis tambo" at the recent Capitol Hill siege in the United States.

On Twitter, Abay said he would file charges against Gemma Nemenzo and Rodel Rodis for naming him in social media posts as the masked supporter of US President Donald Trump seen at the Capitol attack on Wednesday.

"This is to inform the public that I'm pursuing a cyber libel case to be administered by a U.S. lawyer against Gemma Nemenzo and Rodel Rodis for spreading fake news," said Abay.

This is to inform the public that I'm pursuing a cyber libel case to be administered by a U.S. lawyer against Gemma Nemenzo and Rodel Rodis for spreading fake news. — Dong Abay (@dongabay) January 8, 2021

Rodis - a Filipino-American immigration lawyer - apologized and explained that he got the information from his friend, Nemenzo.

"My friend, Gemma Nemenzo, responded that it was Dong Abay, so I posted his name. My apologies to Dong Abay," he said in a public Facebook post on Friday.

A day after Rodis' post, Abay tweeted: "I don't f***** care if you're an immigration lawyer or a privileged Filipino-American because I'm a rockstar."

Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol building just as lawmakers tackled the certification of US President-elect Joe Biden's victory. The certification eventually pushed through despite the unprecedented violence.

The outgoing US leader has claimed electoral fraud against the Democrats without basis.

RELATED VIDEO: