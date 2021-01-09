Ben&Ben’s percussionist Toni Muñoz to take a break after surgery

Ben&Ben’s fans have nothing but love for percussionist Toni Muñoz, after the band revealed that she underwent a “major surgery.”

This Saturday, the band issued a statement announcing that Muñoz will be taking a break from official activities to recover.

Details were not explained, but Muñoz herself reassured everyone that she’s “okay.”

“There’s still pain, of course, but I feel so much better than yesterday. At alam kong mas magiging okay pa sa mga susunod na araw,” she wrote in the “life update” that accompanied the announcement.

“Salamat sa mga pamilya at kaibigan na nagdasal para sa akin, at sa mga nagpadala ng mga mensahe. I promise to take it easy para mabilis akong gumaling nang tuluyan.

“Your prayers, well-wishes, and messages are very well appreciated!”

There’s no expected date on when Muñoz will be back.

Muñoz last performed with the group during a virtual concert last New Year’s eve.

Ben&Ben is an award-winning band best known for their songs “Pagtingin,” “Kathang Isip,” “Ride Home” and “Maybe the Night.”