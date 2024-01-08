Rivermaya all set for 2024 reunion concert next month

MANILA -- Members of the iconic Filipino band Rivermaya -- Bamboo, Rico Blanco, Mark Escueta and Nathan Azarcon -- are all set for their reunion concert on February 17.

"For me, parang imposible siya. Hindi ko talaga in-expect na mangyayari to," says Azarcon of their reunion, admitting that he had been surprised that all his bandmates said 'yes' to the concert.

"The opportunity to do another first is a very strong factor for me to decide," Blanco explained. "Also, we're the first Filipino artist na ipo-produce ng LiveNation. So, that's big. For me, I've always been open and it was just a matter of 'is there anyone who can bring everyone together?'"

LOOK: Rivermaya members Bamboo, Rico, Nathan & Mark all set for their reunion concert.



On their hits having a different sound now: Bamboo said, 'That's a given coz we have years of experience. I had to listen to our old stuff again & I was taken way back & it's a good thing.' pic.twitter.com/s3BjMoPRSO — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) January 8, 2024

According to Blanco, he initially found it "weird" to do the reunion concert in February, but according to their organizers, there are fewer weather disturbances in the second month of the year. The concert will be held at the SMDC Concert grounds in Parañaque.

Bamboo, meanwhile, had to listen to their old albums and described the experience as being "brought back to the time when I was twelve."

The studio where they have been rehearsing for the past few months was filled with laughter as the four members of Rivermaya shared their observations of their first set of practices.

"'Yung ibang bands, 'di ba, 'pag nag-reunion sila, 20 years, 30 years, iba na 'yung tuning nila. Mababa na," said Azarcon. "Ito hindi eh, mas tumaas pa. Mga siraulo 'tong mga to. Certain songs, mas tumaas pa!"

Rivermaya released their first album in 1994. Bamboo left the band in 1998, while Azarcon departed in 2001. The band continued with Blanco as the lead singer until 2007. The band went through a lot of changes and challenges, even getting into a trademark battle in using their name 'Rivermaya.'

The February 2024 concert is more than just a reunion, according to Bamboo. Instead, it is also a celebration for their fans and families.