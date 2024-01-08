'Oppenheimer' wins Golden Globe for best drama film

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas, winners of the Best Motion Picture - Drama for "Oppenheimer," pose in the press room during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Hollywood, California. Amy Sussman, Getty Images via AFP

LOS ANGELES -- "Oppenheimer" -- Christopher Nolan's retelling of the story of the inventor of the atomic bomb -- bagged the Golden Globe for best drama film as Hollywood's awards season kicked off Sunday.

It beat out "Anatomy of a Fall," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Maestro," "Past Lives" and "The Zone of Interest" for its fifth award of the night, a showing that will generate significant momentum ahead of the Oscars in March.

FILM

Best film, drama: "Oppenheimer"

Best film, musical or comedy: "Poor Things"

Best actor, drama: Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Best actress, drama: Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Best actor, musical or comedy: Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Best female actor in a musical or comedy: Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Best male actor in a supporting role: Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Best female actor in a supporting role: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Best director: Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Best screenplay: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Best non-English language film: "Anatomy of a Fall"

Best cinematic and box office achievement (new award): "Barbie"

Best animated feature: "The Boy and the Heron"

Best original score: Ludwig Goransson, "Oppenheimer"

Best original song: "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" -- music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

TELEVISION

Best drama series: "Succession"

Best actor in a drama series: Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Best female actor in a drama series: Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Best musical or comedy series: "The Bear"

Best male actor in a musical or comedy: Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Best female actor in a musical or comedy: Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Best limited series or TV movie: "Beef"

Best male actor in a limited series or TV movie: Steven Yeun, "Beef"

Best female actor in a limited series or TV movie: Ali Wong, "Beef"

Best female actor in a supporting role: Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Best male actor in a supporting role: Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television (new award): Ricky Gervais, "Armageddon"

FILMS WITH MOST WINS

"Oppenheimer" - 5

"Poor Things" - 2

"Barbie" - 2

"Anatomy of a Fall" - 2

"The Holdovers" - 2

