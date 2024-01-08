Home  >  Entertainment

'Oppenheimer' wins Golden Globe for best drama film

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Jan 08 2024 12:38 PM

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas, winners of the Best Motion Picture - Drama for 'Oppenheimer,' pose in the press room during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Hollywood, California. Amy Sussman, Getty Images via AFP
LOS ANGELES -- "Oppenheimer" -- Christopher Nolan's retelling of the story of the inventor of the atomic bomb -- bagged the Golden Globe for best drama film as Hollywood's awards season kicked off Sunday.

It beat out "Anatomy of a Fall," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Maestro," "Past Lives" and "The Zone of Interest" for its fifth award of the night, a showing that will generate significant momentum ahead of the Oscars in March.

FILM 

Best film, drama: "Oppenheimer"
Best film, musical or comedy: "Poor Things"
Best actor, drama: Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"
Best actress, drama: Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Best actor, musical or comedy: Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"
Best female actor in a musical or comedy: Emma Stone, "Poor Things"
Best male actor in a supporting role: Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"
Best female actor in a supporting role: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"
Best director: Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"
Best screenplay: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, "Anatomy of a Fall"
Best non-English language film: "Anatomy of a Fall"
Best cinematic and box office achievement (new award): "Barbie"
Best animated feature: "The Boy and the Heron"
Best original score: Ludwig Goransson, "Oppenheimer"
Best original song: "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" -- music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

TELEVISION 

Best drama series: "Succession"
Best actor in a drama series: Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
Best female actor in a drama series: Sarah Snook, "Succession"
Best musical or comedy series: "The Bear"
Best male actor in a musical or comedy: Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
Best female actor in a musical or comedy: Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
Best limited series or TV movie: "Beef"
Best male actor in a limited series or TV movie: Steven Yeun, "Beef"
Best female actor in a limited series or TV movie: Ali Wong, "Beef"
Best female actor in a supporting role: Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
Best male actor in a supporting role: Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
Best performance in stand-up comedy on television (new award): Ricky Gervais, "Armageddon"

FILMS WITH MOST WINS 

"Oppenheimer" - 5
"Poor Things" - 2
"Barbie" - 2
"Anatomy of a Fall" - 2
"The Holdovers" - 2

