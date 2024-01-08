Home  >  Entertainment

McCoy de Leon drops sweet photos with Elisse Joson in Japan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 08 2024 02:51 PM

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor McCoy de Leon marked the 28th birthday of his partner Elisse Joson with their sweet photos together while in Japan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mccoy De Leon (@mccoydeleon)

"Happy Birthday My Love," he simply captioned his post on Instagra.. 

In his latest update, de Leon also shared photo of him, Joson with their daughter, who is turning 3 this April.

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  McCoy de Leon   Elisse Joson   celebrity birthday  