MANILA -- Kapamilya actor McCoy de Leon marked the 28th birthday of his partner Elisse Joson with their sweet photos together while in Japan. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mccoy De Leon (@mccoydeleon) "Happy Birthday My Love," he simply captioned his post on Instagra.. In his latest update, de Leon also shared photo of him, Joson with their daughter, who is turning 3 this April.