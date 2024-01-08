LOOK: Dimples Romana shows off IEmmys membership card

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana turned to social media to show her International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences or IEmmys gold membership card as she expressed her excitement for the new year.

"Hello, 2024. I have a strong feeling, you’re going to be epically life changing. New steps, new doors, new horizon, same heart and spirit. Cheers to a year of storytelling in all forms," Romana captioned her post.

Last year, Romana was again one of the jurors for the 50th International Emmy Awards, two years after she was first invited.

Romana, considered to be one of the best actresses of her generation, gained recognition anew when she starred in ABS-CBN hit series "Kadenang Ginto," which concluded its run in February 2020.

Romana just starred in hit actions seres "The Iron Heart" which ended last October.

