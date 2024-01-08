MANILA -- Jazz singer Laufey is coming back to Manila for a one-night show with the country's very own Manila Philharmonic Orchestra.

In a social media post on Monday, Karpos Multimedia said the Los Angeles-based artist will be holding "Laufey: A Night at the Symphony with the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra " on May 28 at 8 p.m. at the PICC Plenary Hall.

"She had us bewitched from the very start. Witness an enchanting night with @laufey as she makes her much-awaited return to Manila, this time with the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra," Karpos Multimedia shared.

Tickets for the concert will be available starting January 12 at 10 a.m. via tickelo.com.

Pre-sale will happen on January 10 at 10 a.m. to January 11 at 10 p.m. or until supplies last.

Laufey kicked off her most recent Asian tour in Manila in May last year.

In 2015, Laufey participated in "The Voice Iceland." She released her debut extended play (EP) "Typical of Me" in 2021 and her debut album "Everything I Know About Love" in 2022.