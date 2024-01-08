MANILA -- "In the end, love conquers all!"

This is how former senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan summed up his message for his wife Sharon Cuneta's 58th birthday.

On Instagram, Pangilinan uploaded snaps of him and Cuneta in South Korea as he shared his birthday message for his wife.

"Happy birthday to my sweetheart, my wife, my best friend and the mother of my children, Sharon. I will always be here for you, to cheer you on, to raise you up, to be by your side and to support you always. I love you dearly, fiercely, unceasingly. I pray for your happiness, good health and success this 2024 and beyond. In the end, love conquers all!" Pangilinan wrote.

It will be recalled that prior to going to their visit in South Korea, Cuneta revealed that she and Pangilinan have briefly separated after going through a rough patch.

Meanwhile, Cuneta's daughter KC Concepcion and former husband Gabby Concepcion also turned to social media to share their birthday greetings for the country's Megastar.

"Mama, may this year bring you all the happiness and more blessings you truly desire~ and deserve. Happy birthday to my first ‘idol’. Love you!" wrote KC.

Related video: