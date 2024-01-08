Photo from Pops Fernandez's Instagram account.

MANILA — Former celebrity couple Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez have maintained a healthy bond despite their separation.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Nievera gave all the credit to Fernandez for their amiable relationship.

“All the credit goes to Pops. Obviously everyone knows our story, she had to allow this to happen. It takes a big woman to be able to allow someone like me straight away, came back to the friendship. We started out as friends. That’s the foundation that kept us, I think,” he said.



For Fernandez, it's the effort of both of them. “It's both of us willing and we have to understand where we are now and Martin is big part of that. Siyempre it's not just one way di ba? It's both ways.”



Nievera also gave a tip to all the love teams in showbiz, given that his relationship with Fernandez also started as a love team before transitioning into a real-life partnership that included two sons.



While "something happened" that led to their separation, the two singers remain actively involved in their children's lives, spending holidays together and supporting one another.



“A lot of the love teams can take note how we started. We were actually a love team that ended up together and we went through all the life processes, had two beautiful children, a great life. Then something happened but we are still very much active with our children. We spent Christmases together, and we know very much that we will always be together because of Robin and Ram,” he said.



Fernandez, on the other hand, emphasized the importance of remaining friends with her ex-husband for the sake of their children.

She believes that despite the unconventional setup, they still consider themselves a family. While they may have their moments of disagreement, they always find a way to work through them and maintain a united front for their childrens' well-being.



“I think big part nu'n is our children. We want us to be still a family as weird as it is the setup and I think it works. We have our moments but we manage, normal lang 'yun. We manage to fix all the time,” she said.



Both artists hope that their fans can understand and accept their unique situation and realize that love can evolve into something even greater and more meaningful.

“We all have to grow up and realize there’s more. The love that Pops and I have, I think, I should speak for myself, it has graduated to something realer than real. it's even better,” Nievera said.

— with a report from Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News

